Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Declines By 15.3%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 18.7 %

SLGL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,539. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,331.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. Research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

