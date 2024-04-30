Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Renalytix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Renalytix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 846,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.
Renalytix Trading Up 2.5 %
Renalytix stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 564,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.03. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.04.
About Renalytix
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.