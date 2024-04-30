Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Renalytix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 846,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Trading Up 2.5 %

Renalytix stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 564,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,065. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.03. Renalytix has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

About Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,736.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,008.88%.

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

