Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 647,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,404 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

