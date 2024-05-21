Trexquant Investment LP Sells 93,536 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,536 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 255.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $410,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,860,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,359. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

