Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $136.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $136,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 990,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,242. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

