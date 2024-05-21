Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,159,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $24,894,000. Company insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

