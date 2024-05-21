Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $654.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,081 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $654,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,261. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.16. 152,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.