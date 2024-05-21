D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,868 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

