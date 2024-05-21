Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,821 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 947,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,673. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 379.03, a P/E/G ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.