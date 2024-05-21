Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236.50 ($15.72).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.07) to GBX 1,285 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.27) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:BYG traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,238 ($15.73). The stock had a trading volume of 521,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,853. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 901 ($11.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.12). The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,554.46%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

