Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,883 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.70. The company had a trading volume of 186,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,656. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.54 and its 200 day moving average is $275.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.