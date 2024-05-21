Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 46,443 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,813,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Baker Hughes by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,257 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR remained flat at $33.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

