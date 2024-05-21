Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $77,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,805,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.