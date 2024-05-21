Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 797.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 545,534 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of Quanta Services worth $132,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.69. 111,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.