Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.31 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.03. 203,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $195.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

