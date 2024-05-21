Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,833. The firm has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.