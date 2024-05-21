Trexquant Investment LP Invests $10.22 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.88. 283,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.