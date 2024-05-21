Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 22,029 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.48% of Vontier worth $79,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vontier by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 132.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,477. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

