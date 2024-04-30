Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 532,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,082,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUNR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $617.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

