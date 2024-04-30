The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Down 0.2%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.94. 23,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 89,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

