New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,831,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 33,597,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

