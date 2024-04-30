Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Declines By 15.0%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Qudian Price Performance

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

About Qudian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 89,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

