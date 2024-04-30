Short Interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Declines By 15.0%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Qudian Price Performance
Shares of QD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.74. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
