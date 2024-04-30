Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.14. 564,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,540. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

