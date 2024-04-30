Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Decreases By 15.3%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 2,469,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

