KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

KALA BIO Stock Down 0.4 %

KALA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. KALA BIO has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.35.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KALA BIO will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KALA BIO stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.16% of KALA BIO at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

