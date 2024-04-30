Certuity LLC Sells 579 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certuity LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.85. 1,004,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,373. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.