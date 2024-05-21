Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,375 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $599,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 578,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,384. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.