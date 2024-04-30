Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,170. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.