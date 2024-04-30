Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,170. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

