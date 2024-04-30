Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,170. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
