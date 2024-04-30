Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,151 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.11. 101,417,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,032,703. The company has a market capitalization of $590.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

