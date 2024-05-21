Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 116,128 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,128 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.30% of DocuSign worth $157,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 301,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 168.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

