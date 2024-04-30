First Ascent Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

