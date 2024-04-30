Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.20-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE APD traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

