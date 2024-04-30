Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.33 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.33 billion and approximately $2.65 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 376.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,543,883,524 coins and its circulating supply is 87,543,854,001 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,550,199,074.19708 with 87,550,180,544.83572 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11955214 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,516,602.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.