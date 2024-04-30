Certuity LLC Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after buying an additional 96,638 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.90. 404,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,014. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

