Certuity LLC Sells 13,307 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.4% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 56,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 12,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,462,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,222,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

