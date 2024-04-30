LGL Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 11,327,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,017,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

