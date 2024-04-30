Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,862. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

