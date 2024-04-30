Norden Group LLC Acquires 901 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. 955,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,354. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

