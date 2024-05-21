Internet Computer Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $13.66 or 0.00019273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $148.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00057881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,873,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,102,130 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

