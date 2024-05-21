Robert W. Baird Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTON. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 28,082,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845,431. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

