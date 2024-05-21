Wedbush Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $14,663,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

