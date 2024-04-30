The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. 4,210,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

