Norden Group LLC Sells 2,841 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

