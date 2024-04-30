Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.40. The company had a trading volume of 922,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

