Certuity LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certuity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 2,997,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,751. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

