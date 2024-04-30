Certuity LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,992,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $508.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,615. The company has a market capitalization of $435.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.