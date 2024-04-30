Certuity LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.04. 157,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,364. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $374.85 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.80 and its 200-day moving average is $484.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

