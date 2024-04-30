Certuity LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after acquiring an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

