KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3,804.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.