Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,968. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

